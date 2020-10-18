Lori Jane Tabet Breidenbach
Lori Jane Tabet Breidenbach, age 59, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, and business owner. Lori had a wonderful life full of family and friends, traveling and exploring, enjoying life to its fullest. Lori was always the light in the room, the most caring and thoughtful friend. She has friends and family who cared and loved her as much as she did for them. Lori fought a long, strong battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Lupus and is now enjoying a world without pain and struggle.
Lori joins mother and father, Beth and Pete Tabet in heaven. She is survived by her husband, partner, and best friend of 45 years, Geoffrey Breidenbach; daughter, Stephanie Breidenbach; grandson, Ezekiel Garcia; siblings, Nita, Peter, and Linda Tabet. Lori also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will always keep Lori in their hearts. Memorial contributions can be made in Lori's name to nationalmssociety.org
or animalhumanenm.org
. Please visit our online guest book for Lori at: www.FrenchFunerals.com