1/1
Lori Jane Breidenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Jane Tabet Breidenbach



Lori Jane Tabet Breidenbach, age 59, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, and business owner. Lori had a wonderful life full of family and friends, traveling and exploring, enjoying life to its fullest. Lori was always the light in the room, the most caring and thoughtful friend. She has friends and family who cared and loved her as much as she did for them. Lori fought a long, strong battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Lupus and is now enjoying a world without pain and struggle.

Lori joins mother and father, Beth and Pete Tabet in heaven. She is survived by her husband, partner, and best friend of 45 years, Geoffrey Breidenbach; daughter, Stephanie Breidenbach; grandson, Ezekiel Garcia; siblings, Nita, Peter, and Linda Tabet. Lori also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will always keep Lori in their hearts. Memorial contributions can be made in Lori's name to nationalmssociety.org or animalhumanenm.org. Please visit our online guest book for Lori at:

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
FRENCH - University
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our lady of Guadalupe Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved