Lorie Ann Chance
Lorie Ann Chance





Lorie "Reeder" Chance passed unexpectedly May 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kayla Snell and her husband Ben, and her grandchildren. Lorie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a beautiful, kind person. Lorie will be missed by everyone who knew her. Blessed be, Nana, you will live on in our hearts. We love you.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
