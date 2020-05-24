Lorie Ann Chance











Lorie "Reeder" Chance passed unexpectedly May 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kayla Snell and her husband Ben, and her grandchildren. Lorie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a beautiful, kind person. Lorie will be missed by everyone who knew her. Blessed be, Nana, you will live on in our hearts. We love you.





