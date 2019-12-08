|
Lorraine Maestas Elliott
"Summa Cum Laude"
"With Greatest Distinction" was not just the way her college degree was conferred; it was also the way that Lorraine lived her life. She was a wonderful, loving, generous woman who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished by those who remain to share their memories of her. Our "Mamacita," "Mama," "Granny," "Lori," or jokingly (maybe) "The Dictator" was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and daughter to all who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Lorraine was born in Hernandez, New Mexico in 1940 to Eddie and Lola Maestas. She wasn't the oldest of her siblings, but she was the first girl and took on the responsibility of helping her mother, thus earning her bossy nickname. Her good foundation of family and work ethics paved the way for the ambitious teen to set off to Albuquerque and eventually Washington, D.C. despite her desire to earn a college degree (which she would eventually achieve).
Although she had worked throughout her high school years to provide money for clothes, spending money & to go to a small boarding school at El Rito her junior year, Lorraine's full-time career started at age 17 upon graduation from high school when she accepted a State Merit System job at the Employment Security Commission of New Mexico. Seven years later she was recommended to Senator Clinton P. Anderson by the Commission Secretary, and she was on her way to Washington, D.C.
After Senator Anderson retired in 1972, Lorraine continued working in various positions to include Secretary, Personnel Assistant on the staff of a U.S. Admiral, Office Manager for gubernatorial candidate Bruce King, member of the governor's transition team, Division Director at the NM Department of Labor, various positions from Secretary to Office Manager in three other United States Senators' offices, and then worked her way up to Member of Laboratory Staff at Sandia National Laboratories.
Lorraine did not concentrate solely on her career. She also bore the responsibility of wife and mother, and took classes, workshops and seminars, as well as being active in civic activities & partisan politics. She was elected the 1st female President of the New Mexico State Society in Washington, D.C. and was active for a while in the Duke City Business and Professional Women. In 2000, she achieved her life-long dream of a college degree when she was awarded her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration "Summa cum Laude" (jokingly, "Magna cum Finally").
Lorraine's grandsons were her heart and joy. She was present when all three were born to comfort and bring strength to her daughters as well as to help care for each baby right from the start. Granny's unconditional love will be missed by the little boys who had too little time with her.
All who knew Lorraine will miss the role she played in their lives. Those who were vexed by her lateness see the heartbreaking irony in her early departure from them. The always impeccable lady whose strength, love, loyalty, and whose willingness to fight for her family when they were unwilling or unable to fight for themselves, will now take her place with her dear Lord. Her unwavering faith in Him kept her at peace and helped her deal with all the trials of her life.
Loved ones who cleared the path for Lorraine are her father, Edward Maestas, her mother Lola Maestas, brothers Arthur, Silvie and Oliver Maestas and sister Amy Manning. Loved ones who will miss Lorraine until they meet her again are her husband Bill Elliott, her daughter and son-in-law Adrienne and Daniel Franco, her daughter Noreen Elliott, her grandsons Tyler Franco, Vail Cordoba and Kai Franco, her brother Rudy Maestas and her sisters Lucy Schwank, Pauline Martinez, Helen Whitfill and Eva Abshire and the many wonderful cousins, and friends she made and kept throughout her life.
