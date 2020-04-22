Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Honderd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Gonzales Honderd







Lorraine



Gonzales Honderd, age 81, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020. She was born May 13, 1938 in Alamosa, Colorado to Antonio and Raquel Gonzales. She married her friend and love, Robert Wayne Honderd, in July of 1963 and resided in Albuquerque, New Mexico for most of her life.



Lorraine loved to spend time with family and do various arts and crafts. She crocheted, knitted blankets, and tatted edgings continuously. Her hands were rarely still. She shared her love for arts and crafts with her children and grandchildren and taught knitting and crocheting classes at her church and the Juvenile Detention Center.



Lorraine is survived by her husband, Robert Honderd; two brothers, Tony Gonzales and Harry Gonzales; her four children, Lorna Larsen, Pamela Bagwell, Yvonne Wong, and Jon Honderd; ten grandchildren plus six great grandchildren. All of whom, she loved and touched deeply.



Due to the current circumstances, services will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Church at a later date to be announced. Preparations are being made through Riverside Funeral Home at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa Angelina Assisted Living. Donations should be mailed to Casa Angelina at 9977 Buckeye St NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 notating that it is a donation in remembrance of Lorraine Honderd.



Lorraine Gonzales HonderdLorraineGonzales Honderd, age 81, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020. She was born May 13, 1938 in Alamosa, Colorado to Antonio and Raquel Gonzales. She married her friend and love, Robert Wayne Honderd, in July of 1963 and resided in Albuquerque, New Mexico for most of her life.Lorraine loved to spend time with family and do various arts and crafts. She crocheted, knitted blankets, and tatted edgings continuously. Her hands were rarely still. She shared her love for arts and crafts with her children and grandchildren and taught knitting and crocheting classes at her church and the Juvenile Detention Center.Lorraine is survived by her husband, Robert Honderd; two brothers, Tony Gonzales and Harry Gonzales; her four children, Lorna Larsen, Pamela Bagwell, Yvonne Wong, and Jon Honderd; ten grandchildren plus six great grandchildren. All of whom, she loved and touched deeply.Due to the current circumstances, services will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Church at a later date to be announced. Preparations are being made through Riverside Funeral Home at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa Angelina Assisted Living. Donations should be mailed to Casa Angelina at 9977 Buckeye St NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 notating that it is a donation in remembrance of Lorraine Honderd. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close