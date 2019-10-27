|
Lorraine Sterling Hubbard
Lorraine Sterling Hubbard changed residences on October 25, 2019, to join her husband, Jim, and live forever in the presence of Jesus. Lorraine was the only child of James Biddle Sterling and Ethel (Bennett) Sterling, born in Jackson, TN, in November of 1920. The family moved to San Antonito, NM, in 1924 for the drier climate due to her father's tuberculosis. Ethel taught school to the children of the San Antonito area and on the weekends came into Albuquerque to work as a Harvey Girl at the Alvarado Hotel, while Daddy watched after young Lorraine. Soon, the family moved into the city, taking up residence near Yale and Coal. Ethel then taught school in Albuquerque for many years. Lorraine graduated at a young age from Albuquerque High and the University of New Mexico. While at UNM, Lorraine met a young man from Aztec, NM, James Merrick Hubbard. Their love grew in the face of World War II, when James enlisted in the Army Air Corps and became a B-17 pilot. Lorraine was a war bride, as she and Jim married in the Sterling family home in October of 1943. Lorraine's daddy passed just a few months later. After the war, Jim settled into a sales job with Swift and Company, a meatpacking business, a job he continued for nearly 40 years. Lorraine taught school full time until they had their sons, whereupon she became a substitute teacher for APS. Lorraine and Jim were members of Central United Methodist Church and then Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Together, they professed Christ at the Billy Graham Crusade at The Pit in 1975. She was baptized by immersion by her sons in 2014 at the age of 93. At the time of her passing, Lorraine was just days from her 99th birthday. She was preceded in death in 2011 by her husband of 68 years. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Jim (wife, Karen) of Grand Prairie, TX, Bill (wife, Debbie) of Albuquerque; and Sammy, her faithful doggie-dog. Special thanks to Lorraine's caregivers over the past eight years, but especially Sasha Kane, Shannon Shone, Perla Armendariz-Hermosilla, Hope Harrison, Dorothy Crespin, Philomina Paijebo, Darlene Romero, the folks at For Your Care, and the amazing team of professionals at Compassus Hospice. A brief Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul NE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Joy Junction, 320 Gold Ave SW #920 or Meals on Wheels, 5901 Harper Dr NE. Please visit our online guest book for Lorraine for a complete obituary at
