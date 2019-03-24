Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Marks. View Sign

Lorraine MarksOur belovedmother, grand-mother, sister,aunt and friend was ushered into the arms of Our Heavenly Father on Thursday,March 7, 2019.Lorraine wasborn on October 28, 1949, in Albuquerque, NewMexico to Ernest and Agnes Archuleta. She lived in Albuquerque until 2007 when she married Thomas Marks and made their home in Tiffin, Ohio.Lorraine was a 1967graduate of Del NorteHigh School and after graduation was employedwith and retired from theDepartment of Energy.She is survived by twodaughters, Rochelle L.Cano of Elephant Butte,New Mexico, Ashley J.(Phillip) Gutierrez ofAlbuquerque; fourgrandchildren, DakotaLinson-Cano, EleanorLinson-Cano, JazlynnGutierrez and DominicGutierrez,; a brotherPhillip (Viola) Archuleta of San Diego, California;three sisters, Connie (Larry) Jessen of Ruidoso, NM, Loretta (Jim) Bates of Albuquerque, and ChristinePeterson of Albuquerque, alsomany nieces andnephews.Lorraine waspreceded indeath by herparents and abrother, RobertArchuleta.Lorraine knew no strangers. Shewas so beauitful, vivacious andgenerous who loved her grandchildren tremendously; they were a very important part of her life.We can only imagine the heavenly reunion she now is embraced in for eternity. "Jesus Christ! In his great mercy. He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into a inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade-kept in heaven for you."1 Peter 1:3-4A Celebration ofLorraine's Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Glory Christian Fellowship located at 2421 Wyoming Blvd. NE at 11:00 a.m.followed with a reception. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

