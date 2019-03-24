Lorraine Marks
|
Our beloved
mother, grand-
mother, sister,
aunt and friend was ushered into the arms of Our Heavenly Father on Thursday,
March 7, 2019.
Lorraine was
born on October 28, 1949, in Albuquerque, New
Mexico to Ernest and Agnes Archuleta. She lived in Albuquerque until 2007 when she married Thomas Marks and made their home in Tiffin, Ohio.
Lorraine was a 1967
graduate of Del Norte
High School and after graduation was employed
with and retired from the
Department of Energy.
She is survived by two
daughters, Rochelle L.
Cano of Elephant Butte,
New Mexico, Ashley J.
(Phillip) Gutierrez of
Albuquerque; four
grandchildren, Dakota
Linson-Cano, Eleanor
Linson-Cano, Jazlynn
Gutierrez and Dominic
Gutierrez,; a brother
Phillip (Viola) Archuleta of San Diego, California;
three sisters, Connie (Larry) Jessen of Ruidoso, NM, Loretta (Jim) Bates of Albuquerque, and Christine
Peterson of Albuquerque, also
many nieces and
nephews.
Lorraine was
preceded in
death by her
parents and a
brother, Robert
Archuleta.
Lorraine knew no strangers. She
was so beauitful, vivacious and
generous who loved her grandchildren tremendously; they were a very important part of her life.
We can only imagine the heavenly reunion she now is embraced in for eternity. "Jesus Christ! In his great mercy. He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into a inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade-kept in heaven for you."
1 Peter 1:3-4
A Celebration of
Lorraine's Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Glory Christian Fellowship located at 2421 Wyoming Blvd. NE at 11:00 a.m.
followed with a reception.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019