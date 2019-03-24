Lorraine Marks

Lorraine Marks



Our beloved

mother, grand-

mother, sister,

aunt and friend was ushered into the arms of Our Heavenly Father on Thursday,

March 7, 2019.

Lorraine was

born on October 28, 1949, in Albuquerque, New

Mexico to Ernest and Agnes Archuleta. She lived in Albuquerque until 2007 when she married Thomas Marks and made their home in Tiffin, Ohio.

Lorraine was a 1967

graduate of Del Norte

High School and after graduation was employed

with and retired from the

Department of Energy.

She is survived by two

daughters, Rochelle L.

Cano of Elephant Butte,

New Mexico, Ashley J.

(Phillip) Gutierrez of

Albuquerque; four

grandchildren, Dakota

Linson-Cano, Eleanor

Linson-Cano, Jazlynn

Gutierrez and Dominic

Gutierrez,; a brother

Phillip (Viola) Archuleta of San Diego, California;

three sisters, Connie (Larry) Jessen of Ruidoso, NM, Loretta (Jim) Bates of Albuquerque, and Christine

Peterson of Albuquerque, also

many nieces and

nephews.

Lorraine was

preceded in

death by her

parents and a

brother, Robert

Archuleta.

Lorraine knew no strangers. She

was so beauitful, vivacious and

generous who loved her grandchildren tremendously; they were a very important part of her life.



We can only imagine the heavenly reunion she now is embraced in for eternity. "Jesus Christ! In his great mercy. He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into a inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade-kept in heaven for you."

1 Peter 1:3-4





A Celebration of

Lorraine's Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Glory Christian Fellowship located at 2421 Wyoming Blvd. NE at 11:00 a.m.

followed with a reception.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
