Obituary
March 4, 1924 â€" March 8, 2020





A Golden Heart stopped beating when the Lord took our sweet Mother home to Heaven. She is reunited with our Father, Robert, and her sons Leroy, Gilbert, Bobby, and Tony.

She was the matriarch of the McAfee family and will be missed by her children George, Joe, Frank, Julia, Elsie, Albert, Irene, Erwin, Lori, Mary, Donna, Michael, and Sylvia, as well as her 51 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Mom's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 562 Atrisco Dr SW, 87105. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass to begin at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will be gathering after the burial at the Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Hall.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
