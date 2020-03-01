Lorraine P. Saiz
Lorraine Saiz, age 61, a resident of Albuquerque, born August 19, 1958, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Margaret; brother, Lawrence Ronald; nephew, Dominic; niece Annalisa. She is survived by her Daughter, Jennifer; her grandsons, Santiago and Izaiah; grand daughters, Iceiz and Makalya Sedillo; Father, Pricy; siblings, Margaret Ann (Eddie), Lawrence (Gail), Suzanne and Cathy (Lawrence), and numerous nephews and nieces.
Rosary will be recited on March 2, 2020 at 7pm and a funeral mass on March 3, 2020 at 9am, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 1860 Griegos Rd. NW. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Reception will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020