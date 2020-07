Lorraine Stebleton















To my Dearest Lorraine,







Today is your birthday, and I and the kids wish to tell you Happy Birthday. Also I want to say that we MISS YOU very, very Much. You left much to soon, but I do Honestly understand. Like I said before, I hope you are Dancing with the Angels, and again Hon, Wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY,







Love Larry, Danielle, and Kara, and all the grandkids and great grandkids.





