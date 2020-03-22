Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lottie Jane Horn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lottie Jane Horn was born Thursday, May 13, 1948 and passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was named for her grandmothers and was the first of seven children. Being the oldest she always felt responsible for her younger siblings. Lottie graduated from Highland Highschool, The College of Artesia, and received her Master's Degree from UNM. Lottie spent her career as a teacher at Manzano Day School where she influenced the lives of many children and even after retiring remained in contact with several. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ruth and Calvin Horn, her brother Michael, and her brother C Pat Horn. Lottie is survived by four younger siblings, Ron Horn and wife Jacque, Ruthie Horn Robbins and husband David, Melinda, and Brenda Horn and husband Michael; eight nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Lottie was especially devoted to her niece Amanda and nephew Isaac who have autism and requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to Mandy's Farm, PO Box 9346, Albuquerque, NM 87119. Please visit our online guestbook for Lottie at



