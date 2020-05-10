Louella Byrum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louella Genevieve Byrum



It is with great sadness that the family of Louella Genevieve Byrum announces her passing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 90. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister and was a faithful servant of God and a great prayer warrior for all. Louella was preceded in death by her son, Wilton T. Byrum. Louella will be lovingly remembered by her children, Rhonda Byrum and Lita Mulder-Gutierrez Lita's husband Tom and Louella's grandchildren, Genevieve, Michael, Dylan, Joshua and Chad. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and her brother and several sisters. Louella was loved by all that knew her, and she will be deeply missed. At Louella's request, she will have a private cremation in lieu of any services. Please visit the online guestbook for Louella at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
I will miss her a wonderful friend.
Rosa Martinez
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved