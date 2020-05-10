Louella Genevieve ByrumIt is with great sadness that the family of Louella Genevieve Byrum announces her passing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 90. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister and was a faithful servant of God and a great prayer warrior for all. Louella was preceded in death by her son, Wilton T. Byrum. Louella will be lovingly remembered by her children, Rhonda Byrum and Lita Mulder-Gutierrez Lita's husband Tom and Louella's grandchildren, Genevieve, Michael, Dylan, Joshua and Chad. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and her brother and several sisters. Louella was loved by all that knew her, and she will be deeply missed. At Louella's request, she will have a private cremation in lieu of any services. Please visit the online guestbook for Louella at