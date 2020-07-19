1/1
Louis Alphonse Weber
Louis Alphonse Weber



Earlier this year Fr. Dan of Hope Episcopal Church reached over and took Louis Weber's hand saying, "I know you can hear me. When they come, GO." Angels came and Louis, 87, left wife Molly, six children,grand and great-grandchildren Lynda (Frank,) John, Shannon

(Milana, Marcus, Carmen, Vanessa) Ron (Serena) Sierra, Destiny, Joseph. Laurie (Cassie, Jayden, Chris, Raven, Nico) Ashley (Dezerae, Jaxtin, Kaysen) Cody (Karisa).Ron (Serena) Sierra, Joseph, Destiny. Kevin (JoAnn)

Tyler, Cheyenne, Joshua. Lorna (Tim) Tanner, Dawson, Skylar, Xane. Lecia and Leslie. Louis' love of interior decorating homes and flowers were this retired Sunwest banker's passion. He was known for his unique eye of pairing furniture and paintings. Lifetime member of American Institute of Banking, Regional Chairman. His quick wit and humor gave all of us smiles and laughs. He will be missed. Streaming services July 25 at 11:00 a.m. from hospicechurch.org and link to Facebook.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 24, 2020.
