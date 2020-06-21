Louis Archuleta
Louis Archuleta, age 80, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He entered this world on September 26, 1939 in Mexhoma, OK.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Archuleta; stepdaughter, Lynette Johnson (Blake); stepson, Rodney Hodges (Melinda); grandchildren, Patrick and Chad Johnson, Renee Hodges, and Gerald and Allen Hazel. He is also survived by six siblings, many nieces, and nephews.
Louis retired from Sandia National Laboratory after 35 years as a photographer. Photography was his hobby as well. For the full obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Louis at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.