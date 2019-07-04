Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis D. Bottini. View Sign Service Information Noblin Funeral Service 2211 D Main St Se Los Lunas , NM 87031 (505)-866-9992 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The First Baptist Church Bosque Farms , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis D. Bottini



1928-2019











Louis Donald



Bottini, age 90,



a resident of



Peralta, NM,



passed away on, Monday, June 24, 2019. He served in the US Army for 27 years



proudly retiring



as a Master



Sargent. Louis



traveled all



around the world, was an avid reader, collected



many guns and was a John Wayne enthusiast. He loved his wife and children and especially loved all the babies. After retirement from the Army he owned and operated Las Cruces Security, and Franks Old World Deli, later working proudly for Sun West Bank in Las Cruces, NM. Louis was always up for an adventure. Louis and Rose moved to Kingman, AZ, where they made many friends and he enjoyed working at Wal-Mart. Finally, ready to return to NM they moved to Mountainair where he enjoyed his retirement. In 2012 they moved to Peralta where Louis spent many waking hours with all his many family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren until his death. He was a man of many stories and never in his life met a stranger. We will miss you Papa Lou. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 66 years, Rosemary Bottini; mother and father, Louis Joseph Bottini and Mary Alice Ryan; grandsons, Jason Lee Pena, Jaime Diaz Sanchez, and Daniel Ray Sullivan;



son-in-law, David Spencer; great-granddaughter, Kali Bryn; and twin great-grandsons Jose and Raul. Louis is survived by 8 children, Deborah Pena, Brenda Spencer, Richard Bottini (Yami) Cynthia Bottini, Marie Sullivan, Barry Bottini, Christine Franzoy (David) and Daniel Bottini (Trish); brother, Richard Bottini (Rene); sister, Mary Rose; 26, grandchildren; 47, great-grandchildren;



and four, great-great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The First Baptist Church in Bosque Farms. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, where an online guest register is available at



Louis D. Bottini1928-2019Louis DonaldBottini, age 90,a resident ofPeralta, NM,passed away on, Monday, June 24, 2019. He served in the US Army for 27 yearsproudly retiringas a MasterSargent. Louistraveled allaround the world, was an avid reader, collectedmany guns and was a John Wayne enthusiast. He loved his wife and children and especially loved all the babies. After retirement from the Army he owned and operated Las Cruces Security, and Franks Old World Deli, later working proudly for Sun West Bank in Las Cruces, NM. Louis was always up for an adventure. Louis and Rose moved to Kingman, AZ, where they made many friends and he enjoyed working at Wal-Mart. Finally, ready to return to NM they moved to Mountainair where he enjoyed his retirement. In 2012 they moved to Peralta where Louis spent many waking hours with all his many family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren until his death. He was a man of many stories and never in his life met a stranger. We will miss you Papa Lou. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 66 years, Rosemary Bottini; mother and father, Louis Joseph Bottini and Mary Alice Ryan; grandsons, Jason Lee Pena, Jaime Diaz Sanchez, and Daniel Ray Sullivan;son-in-law, David Spencer; great-granddaughter, Kali Bryn; and twin great-grandsons Jose and Raul. Louis is survived by 8 children, Deborah Pena, Brenda Spencer, Richard Bottini (Yami) Cynthia Bottini, Marie Sullivan, Barry Bottini, Christine Franzoy (David) and Daniel Bottini (Trish); brother, Richard Bottini (Rene); sister, Mary Rose; 26, grandchildren; 47, great-grandchildren;and four, great-great-grandchildren.A Celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The First Baptist Church in Bosque Farms. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close