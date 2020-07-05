Louis E. GallegosMay 21, 1943 â€" June 29, 2020Louis E. Gallegos peacefully entered the gates of heaven at home in Santa Fe, NM surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2020. He is remembered by his wife Bea, family and friends as a great man who was loved and will always be cherished. Louis was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.Arrangements are being handled by Rivera Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and will be followed by a Rosary from 6:00 to 8:00.A mass celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 11 am at Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery.Please visit Rivera Family Funeral Home where an online guest register and full obituary is available at