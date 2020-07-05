1/1
Louis E. Gallegos
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis E. Gallegos

May 21, 1943 â€" June 29, 2020





Louis E. Gallegos peacefully entered the gates of heaven at home in Santa Fe, NM surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2020. He is remembered by his wife Bea, family and friends as a great man who was loved and will always be cherished. Louis was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.

Arrangements are being handled by Rivera Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and will be followed by a Rosary from 6:00 to 8:00.

A mass celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 11 am at Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery.

Please visit Rivera Family Funeral Home where an online guest register and full obituary is available at

www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Rosary
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Calle Salazar
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 753-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 3, 2020
HEART FELT CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS TO ALL THE GALLEGOS FAMILY FROM YOUR COUSINS IN CA.
ALFRED SUBIA
Family
July 3, 2020
OUR DEEPEST HEART FELT CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS TO ALL THE FAMILY FROM ALL YOUR COUSINS IN CALIFORNIA. MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL. REST IN PEACE LOUIE.
ALFRED AND SARAH SUBIA
Family
July 2, 2020
Louis, gave of himself to so many people. He served the state of New Mexico on the Public Regulation Commission. Ill always remember his folksy demeanor reminding everyone his roots were from Logan. His wife Bea and his Children have a large void to fill. May God bless them with grace and strength.
Joseph (jojo)Lucero
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved