Louis "Louie" F. Garcia
Louis "Louie" F. Garcia, 89, of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances Garcia; his children, Pat Garcia and wife Vicki, Jerry Garcia and wife Jenny, James Garcia, Janet Garcia-Becker and husband Norm Becker and Sonia Baca and husband Leonard Baca as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University a Rosary will follow at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Louie at
