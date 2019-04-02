Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Louis "Louie" F. Garcia



Louis "Louie" F. Garcia, 89, of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances Garcia; his children, Pat Garcia and wife Vicki, Jerry Garcia and wife Jenny, James Garcia, Janet Garcia-Becker and husband Norm Becker and Sonia Baca and husband Leonard Baca as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University a Rosary will follow at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Louie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
