Louis Fetters
Louis (Lou) Fetters passed away January 24, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Timberon, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. He was born March 9, 1925 to Joseph I. and Mathilde D. Fetters in Mishawaka, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, son Joe and wife Cheryl, and daughter Lou Anne. He is also survived by 5 grandsons, Joseph and wife Marnie, Brandon and wife Anu, Chris and wife Denae Fetters, and Jonathan and Stephen Helman, 8 great grandchildren, Faye, Halie, Rayna, Nathanael, Caeden, Mackenzie, Lexi and Calix. He graduated from the U.S. Maritime Academy and served his country in World War II as a Merchant Marine in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific theaters.
He established, owned and sold several successful businesses in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Timberon, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. He also served his communities as Chairman of the Otero County Planning Commission for 7 years, President of the Timberon Property Owner's Association, and his church as a Deacon and Financial Chairman. Graveside service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020