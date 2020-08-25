1/1
Louis Neal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Neal



Louis Neal, age 85, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He entered this world on Sunday, October 21, 1934 in Cherry Valley, AR, born to Claude and Sara Neal. Louis is preceded in death by his father and mother; son, Gary Neal; and sister, Pat Holt. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Neal; daughter-in-law, Kathy Neal; grandchildren, Mason and Allyn Neal; and sister, Marsha Krege. He has numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, and Arizona. Louis served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, as well as a member of the Paradise Hills United Methodist Church. Louis had a love of airplanes and even at one time had his pilot's license. A Private service will be on Thursday, August 27th, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University that will be live streamed on the online guest book. Louis will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park. Please wear comfortable attire. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and healthcare workers at Lovelace Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donations to the charity of your choice. Please visit our online guest book for Louis at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
10:00 AM
FRENCH-University
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved