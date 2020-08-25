Louis Neal
Louis Neal, age 85, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He entered this world on Sunday, October 21, 1934 in Cherry Valley, AR, born to Claude and Sara Neal. Louis is preceded in death by his father and mother; son, Gary Neal; and sister, Pat Holt. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Neal; daughter-in-law, Kathy Neal; grandchildren, Mason and Allyn Neal; and sister, Marsha Krege. He has numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, and Arizona. Louis served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, as well as a member of the Paradise Hills United Methodist Church. Louis had a love of airplanes and even at one time had his pilot's license. A Private service will be on Thursday, August 27th, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University that will be live streamed on the online guest book. Louis will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park. Please wear comfortable attire. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and healthcare workers at Lovelace Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donations to the charity of your choice
