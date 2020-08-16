Louis Anthony "Tony" Santillanes







Louis Anthony Santillanes, age 88, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a brief illness.



"Tony" as everyone knew him was the founder and operator of the Alameda Mortuary. He was the first Chief of the Alameda Volunteer Fire Department, and was very involved in the American Legion serving in numerous positions including, Commander, Finance Officer of Post #69; he was the Department Commander, Adjutant for the State of New Mexico and National Vice Commander. Tony proudly served our country during the Korean War as a Corpsman in the United States Navy.



Tony loved playing golf and was on different Bowling Teams. Over the last few years he was on the Post #69 Pool League with his friends and would have Pool matches all over the city.



Tony was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and was in the Knights of Columbus as a past Grand Knight, he also was a member of the Sociedad de Nuevo Mexico De MP #2, and a Charter Member of the BPOP Elks in Rio Rancho.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Moises and Faustina Santillanes; his wife Bertha; son, Louis A. Santillanes, Jr.; daughter, Silvia Connick; granddaughter, Sabrina Louise Santillanes; and brothers, Joseph and David Santillanes.



Tony is survived by his wife Olga; his children, Michael and wife Deborah, Jeff and wife Cissy, Larry, Gary, Barbara and husband Tulio Tapia, Howard Connick Jr., Anthony Santillanes; 22 grandkids; 28 great-grandkids; his good friend Eloy Mora who referred to him as "Pops"; and other numerous relatives and friends. Tony will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.



Visitations will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Private Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Honored to serve as Casket Bearers will be Eric Santillanes, Louis Santillanes, Gary Santillanes, II, John Santillanes, Saul Villasmil, Reina Lewis, Jesus Santillanes, Rafael Santillanes, and Gilberto Santillanes.



