Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Community
4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE
View Map
Louis T. Ducharme


Louis Theodore Ducharme



Louis Theodore Ducharme, 17, born on October 7, 2001, went to be at peace with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Louis was a junior at Eldorado High School. His hobbies and loves included skiing, mountain biking, dirt biking and cars. He filled any room with laughter with his fun-loving wittiness and confidence! His kindness and accepting spirit will be greatly missed!

Smart beyond words and a soul that will shine on and never be forgotten through the years. His memory and his love will be carried on by his loving parents, Marc and Kerry, his biggest fan and loving brother, Aiden; grandparents, Fred and Carolyn McKenna, Sandra Wolf, Ted and Ellen Ducharme. A loving nephew and cousin to Theresa, Art, Sean and Catlin Sanchez, Kenneth, Misti, Kieran and Caden McKenna, Nicole, Joe, and Jack Ewing. His spirit will remain in the hearts of all his extended family, friends, and classmates.

"Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for the soul. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
