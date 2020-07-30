Louisa Rudolfo

Louisa RudolfoLouisa Rodulfo, a resident of Albuquerque, born in Tajique, NM on December 4, 1935, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was a beloved and loving wife of almost 54 years to Valerio "Rudy" Rodulfo who preceded her in death. Louisa was also preceded in death by her loving parents Filomeno and Anita Barela, her brothers, Tomas Barela, Amador Barela, Lorenzo Barela, and Diego Barela; her sisters Eleonor Gutierrez, Mena Sandoval, and Aurelia Gutierrez.Louisa is survived by her children; Julian and wife, Teresa, Peggy Gustin and husband Phil, Emeterio and wife, Maria Elba, and Teresa Vigil and husband Ray; grandchildren Jennifer Saavedra and husband, Johnnie Saavedra, Crystal Hanks and husband Kyle, Ray Vigil, Jr, Anthony Vigil, Celeste, and Isabela Rudolfo; her siblings, Silverio Barela and Margarita Barela, and her great-granddaughter, Kylie Louise Hanks; Numerous nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and grandnieces who lovingly referred to her as "Auntie Lucy".Before devoting her life to her marriage and children, Louisa worked as a waitress in downtown cafes during the '50s and '60s. Once she married, nothing mattered more to Louisa than her husband and, later, her children. Louisa was a faithful and loving wife who was always at the side of her husband and laughed at his jokes no matter how many times she heard them. Louisa was a great cook and loved cooking and baking for her family. She was a babysitter for many of her grandchildren and grand-nephews and nieces. Louisa loved children. She was an avid reader who read every book in the house and every book her children brought home. She enjoyed reading, not only for her own pleasure but also for the children. Despite never learning to drive, Louisa managed to get to her children's elementary school to volunteer. Louisa was loved by many and will be missed.Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE Albuquerque, NM. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. The mass will be live-streamed here: