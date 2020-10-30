Louise S. BacaLouise Sanchez Baca, 96, died peacefully the morning of October 23, 2020. She was born in Puerto De Luna, NM on February 13, 1924.Louise was loved by everyone who came to know her for her kindness, wonderful spirit, and strong devotion to family. Louise was a food service worker with the University of New Mexico and later as the friendly hostess at the McDonald's Restaurant on 4th Street, retiring at age 87. She found much joy in attending a wide variety of events, be it museums or professional wrestling, but especially extended family gatherings.Louise is preceded in Heaven by her husband of 43 years, Manuel Gregorio Baca (WW II veteran), her parents Isidro and Olympia (Cordova) Sanchez, grandchildren: Isaiah, Rodney, Samantha, Jason, daughter-in-law Jennie, sister Tina, brothers: Daniel, Alfonso, Isidro Jr., and Ismael. She is survived by all her children: daughter Rose Lee Sandoval (husband Ray); sons: Mark, Manuel (wife Gloria), Richard (wife Susan), Ben, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, sisters: Dolores Vallejos, Dora Chavez, brothers: Bonifacio Sanchez (wife Tina), Freddie Sanchez (wife Katie), also numerous nieces and nephews, including her goddaughter/niece Annie Candelaria (husband Sam).Services are to be coordinated with Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, with interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit Louise's online guestbook at