Louise Brown Armijo
Louise Brown Armijo "Eloisa", has gone to be with the Lord on Saturday, May, 18, 2019 at the age of 92.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church, 1001 Barelas Rd. SW. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. for condolences.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services,
2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2019