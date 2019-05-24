Louise Brown Armijo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Brown Armijo.
Service Information
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Brown Armijo



Louise Brown Armijo "Eloisa", has gone to be with the Lord on Saturday, May, 18, 2019 at the age of 92.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church, 1001 Barelas Rd. SW. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. for condolences.

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services,

2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.