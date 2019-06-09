Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Cox-Garlock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Cox- Garlock, 84, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



A Rosary and remembrance will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 6:30 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Celebration of Life and open house will be held at a family home after each service. Louise was born April 12, 1935 in Villanueva, NM.



She was married to Glen Cox in 1956 and widowed in 1984. The two raised their only child, Sherri Cox-Weaver. Louise has two grandsons, Brian and Thomas Weaver and three great grandchildren, Hailey, Lyla and Levi. She had many friends, loved to bowl, listen to music, garden, travel and most of all to dance. She was a Mary Kay Consultant for over 45 years. Her daughter, grandsons, and great grandchildren have great and loving memories of playing card games, rummicubes, traveling, going to the lake, hanging out by the pool and laughing and joking with her. Her life's anchors were the Catholic Church and her family. She married Robert Garlock, in 1992. Her husband Robert, and eight siblings are still living, and she was one of eleven siblings. Louise had many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and was loved by all. Her free spirit is truly free now. She is missed, but we know she is smiling and laughing on us from heaven. We all love you. Please visit our online guestbook for Louise at



