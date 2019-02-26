Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise D. Larribas. View Sign









Louise D. Larribas, age 82, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on November 9, 1936, to Frederico and Emerenciana Gonzales. Louise graduated from Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute in 1981 with her clerical degree. She retired after 25 years from Department of Air Force. Louise loved to read. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers and sisters. Louise is survived by her children, Reba A. Larribas, Lisa Barreras and husband Jim, Gilbert Larribas, Brenda Penser and significant other Louie Petry; sisters, Connie, Mary, and Amy; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



Louise D. LarribasLouise D. Larribas, age 82, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on November 9, 1936, to Frederico and Emerenciana Gonzales. Louise graduated from Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute in 1981 with her clerical degree. She retired after 25 years from Department of Air Force. Louise loved to read. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers and sisters. Louise is survived by her children, Reba A. Larribas, Lisa Barreras and husband Jim, Gilbert Larribas, Brenda Penser and significant other Louie Petry; sisters, Connie, Mary, and Amy; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services

7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close