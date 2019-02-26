Louise D. Larribas
|
Louise D. Larribas, age 82, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on November 9, 1936, to Frederico and Emerenciana Gonzales. Louise graduated from Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute in 1981 with her clerical degree. She retired after 25 years from Department of Air Force. Louise loved to read. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers and sisters. Louise is survived by her children, Reba A. Larribas, Lisa Barreras and husband Jim, Gilbert Larribas, Brenda Penser and significant other Louie Petry; sisters, Connie, Mary, and Amy; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 26, 2019