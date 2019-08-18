Louise Drlik
Louise Drlik, prominent music educator in Las Vegas, New Mexico who influenced the lives of thousands of students, passed away peacefully at age 96 on July 1, 2019, in her home in Montezuma, New Mexico.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 715 National Ave., Las Vegas, New Mexico on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
AAUW Tech Trek New Mexico: https://techtrek-nm.aauw.net/
Relatives, friends, and students are encouraged to post their stories and memories of Louise on
www.louisedrlik.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019