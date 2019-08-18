Louise Drlik

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Drlik.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Drlik





Louise Drlik, prominent music educator in Las Vegas, New Mexico who influenced the lives of thousands of students, passed away peacefully at age 96 on July 1, 2019, in her home in Montezuma, New Mexico.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 715 National Ave., Las Vegas, New Mexico on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

AAUW Tech Trek New Mexico: https://techtrek-nm.aauw.net/

Relatives, friends, and students are encouraged to post their stories and memories of Louise on

www.louisedrlik.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.