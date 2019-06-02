Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Fidel Pongetti. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Sunset Memorial Chapel; 924 Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Louise "Lou Delle" Fidel Pongetti







Louise "Lou



Delle" Fidel



Pongetti was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on May 30, 2019. She is survived by her



daughter, Gina



Beauchamp, so-



n-in-law, Sandy



Beauchamp and



three grandchildren, Luke, Emma, and Ben. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, JoAnn S. Fidel and many nephews, nieces, cousins, close friends, and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her mother Louise A. Fidel, father, John N. Fidel and brother, John G. Fidel.



Lou Delle was born on January 6, 1935. She considered herself a native New Mexican, although her parents traveled to El Paso, Texas for the birth, to be with family. During her formative years, she lived in the El Fidel Hotel, in downtown Albuquerque and attended Manzano Day School. In fact, it was her aunt who first nicknamed her "Lou Delle Fidel from the El Fidel Hotel". Thus, her nickname "Lou Delle" was born. After her mother passed, she and her brother lived with family in El Paso, where she attended the Radford School for Girls. She moved back to Albuquerque in time for High School and graduated from the old Albuquerque High School. She then went on to attend



After college, she planned a "two week" trip to France with her best friend. Each week she would call her dad, "Papa", and ask to extend her trip. Her trip expanded into a two-year adventure. While in Paris she lived in a "flat", perfected her French, worked as a nanny, and studied at the Mime School of Monsieur Jacques Lecoq.



When she returned to Albuquerque, she was the event coordinator and part owner of the family owned Sundowner Motor Hotel. At that time, she met and married Vic Pongetti. She became a member of the Junior League of Albuquerque and performed in theatrical performances. She played Eliza Doolittle in the Civic Light Opera's production of My Fair Lady and performed in many plays at the Albuquerque



Little Theatre, including the role of Veta, Elwood's sister, in the play Harvey.



At the age of 50 she achieved her Real Estate License with a dear friend at her



side. At the age of 55 she decided to pursue a master's degree in Counseling at UNM. She was a counselor for 23 years. She felt privileged to walk with people through their struggles and help them come to solutions. Many of her colleagues came to visit her in her final days and they all expressed that she poured her heart into counseling and somehow, even in the difficult times, she maintained her sense of humor.



She loved to laugh, spend time with her grandchildren and family, read and study her Bible, travel, cheer on the Lobos, have lunch with the "lunch bunch", enjoy time with the Red Hat Society, dance, sing, act, and counsel. She was a faithful mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, neighbor, counselor, co-worker and friend. One friend recalled the laughter they enjoyed every time they were together and a family member lovingly described her as a light in her life.



She was a true performer at heart and a hostess until the end. She always wanted you to join her for coffee.



She will be greatly missed, but she is dancing and singing in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ today and she is not bound by her body any longer.



"For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39 ESV



The family would like to thank the dedicated La Vida LLena Healthcare staff and Ambercare Hospice for their compassionate care during mom's final days.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Chapel; 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park; 700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Pallbearers will be Luke Beauchamp, Ben Beauchamp, Sandy Beauchamp, John G. Fidel Jr., Steve Fidel, Kelly Adams, Ray Fidel and Tony Giancola. Honorary Pallbearer: Dr. David Holten.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Formation Counseling Services, https://



8600 Academy Road NE,



Albuquerque, NM 87111



