Louise Lawanna Bouton
Louise Lawanna Bouton (Hankins), 86, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Chickasha, OK on Saturday,
July 1, 1933. She was a resident of Albuquerque and Alameda, NM since the early 60s. Louise and her husband Alfred George Bouton, built the Alameda Greenhouse in the late 1960s and maintained it until 2014. The friendships she developed through the business meant so much to her. She was known for her loving, kind, giving, and caring ways.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; her sons, David Martin Verlander, and Steven George Bouton; her sisters, Margaret Ann Murphy and Odella Velma Lancaster. She is survived by her son, Jerry Caruthers (Adelfa), daughters, Donna Louise Martin and Susan Marie Anderson from the home; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Catherine
Farris (Thad) of Yukon, OK and Grace Montoya of Yuma, AZ; brothers, Leroy (Ann) Hankins, of Chickasha, OK, Michael (Shirley) Hankins, of Yukon, OK, and Patrick (Jane) Hankins, of Mustang, OK. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Rosary following at 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH -Wyoming.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd, NE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019