Louise Mary Sams
1949 - 2020
Louise Mary Sams, age 70, dearly beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She entered this world in The Bronx, NY, on Friday, August 5, 1949, to Victor and Lucille Palmisano. She met her husband, Kurt, in California. They relocated to Albuquerque, NM, and had their son, Ryan. Louise was an avid comic book and doll collector. She loved attending her monthly doll club meetings with her friend, Diane. She enjoyed weekend shopping excursions with her son and then coming home to lounge around on the couch, watching TV with her husband and two dogs, Belle and Jenny. Louise loved going out to eat with her friend, Judy, and her two childhood friends, Karen and Kay. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Louise at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
