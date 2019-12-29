Louise Tenbroeck
Louise Tenbroeck, 82, and a life long resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Tuesday, December 17. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald E Tenbroeck, daughter Karen Yardman (Art), son Ken Tenbroeck, grandchildren Mike Yardman (Corrie), Michelle Yardman, Mat Yardman, Mark Yardman, Mike Tenbroeck (Heather), Kristen Guerin (Tyler), Felisha Duran (Jesus), great granchildren, Jacob, Jayson, Dani, Alyssa, Amayah, Robert, Dameian, Bob, Shaylyn, Presley and Cameron. She was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Steve Tenbroeck, and brother Harry E Koester. She is also survived by her brother, Lee Koester, brother in law/sister in law Sue and Charlie Tenbroeck, and many nieces and nephews. At her request, Louise has been cremated and requested no services. She was the rock of our family and is sorely missed. RIP mom. We love you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019