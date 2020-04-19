Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell D. Watkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lowell D. "Buddy" Watkins







Lowell D. "Buddy" Watkins, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born Wednesday, May 10, 1922, in Lamar, MO, Buddy moved to Clovis, NM, early in life where he met and married his first wife, Helen Maxine Jones, on April 16, 1942. (Helen passed away on June 10, 1991.) Buddy is survived by his wife, Marian Harris Watkins of Albuquerque; and his three children, sons, Kenneth Watkins of Lake Mary, FL, and Jerry Watkins of Mesa, AZ; and daughter, Jvona Cowart of Jemez Springs, NM. During his life, Buddy was recognized as a truly outstanding and devoted husband and father. He worked as an electrical engineer for Sandia Labs for over 30 years and was often sought out by others for his technical competence and practical wisdom. He was a longtime member of Hoffmantown Baptist Church where he served in leadership roles and performed both vocally and instrumentally in several choirs. Due to the current public health crisis, there are no public ceremonies scheduled at this time. The family plans to schedule a memorial service at a later date when conditions permit. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Campus Crusade for Christ International (CRU)â€" ATTN: Ben and Diane Blackwell. For updated service information, please continue to visit our online guestbook for Buddy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



