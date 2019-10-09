Loyola Gutierrez
Loyola Gutierrez, age 99, was born on September 13, 1920 in Alameda, NM and passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, October 5, 2019 with his loving family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Neita; his parents, Tomas and Domitilia (Tilia Montoya) Gutierrez; and three sisters.
Loyola is survived by his seven loving children, Ron (Rose), Tom (Viola), Richard (Pauline), Carmen (John), Joseph (Marie), Mary Ellen (Ken), and James (Natlie); 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Angie Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Loyola will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St. NW, in Alameda. Committal Services and Inurnment will take place Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 9, 2019