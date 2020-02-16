|
|
Lt. Colonel Jesse B. Edgar
Lt. Colonel Jesse B. Edgar, USAF, Retired, passed away February 10, 2020, at a ripe old age of 100. Jesse was born Monday, September 28, 1919, in Merchantville, New Jersey to William and Emma Mae Edgar. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Marilyn; and his cherished daughter, Kathy. He is survived by his son, William Edgar and wife Kathy of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren, Justin Edgar and wife Danette of Albuquerque, NM, Symantha Cloud and husband Larry of Ft. Worth, TX, Shawna McKnight and husband John of Albuquerque, NM, and Shannon Garrett of Burleson, TX; son-in-law, George Rice of Burleson, TX; nine great-grandchildren, Jedidiah, Blakeley, Jadyn, Judson, and Deacon Edgar, Karissa Talmadge, Casey McAchran, Tristan Powell, and Calvin Garrett; one great-great-grandchild, sweet little Gracie; and high school friend of 80 years, Dottie Satherlie of Norfolk, CT.
Jesse served as a bombardier on a B-17 Flying Fortress in the U.S. Air Corps, 8th Air Force, 95th Bomb Group, flying 30 missions out of Horam, England, during World War II. During that time he received three Distinguished Flying Crosses, six Air Metals, European Theatre Ribbon with three Battle Stars, Presidential Unit Citation with two clusters, and Commemorative Medal from the Russian Government for participation in Operation Frantic, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the French Government for participation in the Battle of Normandy and Liberation of France. He retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1979.
Jesse moved to Albuquerque in 1951, where he became an engineering draftsman with Sandia National Laboratories for 11 years. He served as Vice President and General Manager building houses for Best Brand Homes until he retired in 1980. He was a member of Sandia Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Petra Melendez with Home Instead and the entire staff of North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center for their expert care and compassion during his battle with dementia.
His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Jesse at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020