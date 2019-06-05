Lucas Armijo
Lucas Armijo, age 73, Viet Nam Veteran, passed away Saturday May 25, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1945. Preceded in death by his parents; Max and Maria Armijo, brothers; Max Jr. and Ronnie, sister Tita Gallegos.
Survived by one brother Ralph and wife Anna Marie of Hobbs, NM. Four sisters, Marylou Arterburn of Los Lunas, Theresa Martinez and husband Jose, Dee Dee Tesillo and Vangie Warren of Albuquerque, a special nephew, Robert, whom he raised like his own, and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will be on Monday June 10, 2019 at 1:30
p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 5, 2019