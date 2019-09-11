Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luciana R. Garcia. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 717 Stover Ave Sw Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-243-5222 Send Flowers Obituary

Luciana R. Garcia, age 87, passed into eternal enlightenment and transcendence with her Savior Jesus Christ carrying her across the heavenly threshold into the New Jerusalem, on Saturday, September 07, 2019.



Luciana (the Bearer of Light), was born on January 26, 1932 in Tome, New Mexico to Juan Vicente and Lola Romero. In 1948 she married Gaspar Garcia Jr., a member of one of the Founding Families of "Alburquerque", and brought 12 children into this world. Luciana was a devout Catholic Christian woman who evidenced her faith not by frail words, but by her enormous acts of kindness, charity, humility and forgiveness. She was that rare person who lived the Word daily, hourly and by the minute. Her manner of Christian living was her enduring and endearing way of life and her precious gift to all who knew her and even to many who didn't know her. Luciana impacted countless lives in such a wonderful way that her benefits to the world are incalculable.



She was also Undefeatable... She set her indomitable will toward studying for and securing her High School equivalent GED, which she did at the age of 57. She traveled the world and at the age of 85, she accomplished another milestone, by studying for and being professed into the "Ordo Franciscanus Saecularis" (OFS), Saint Anthony Fraternity. Upon her passing, she had peace and no regrets. Would that we could all have that blessing upon our own deaths.



In keeping with her humble wishes, Luciana requested simplicity in all things related to her funeral celebration, and indeed, she considered it a celebration of her new and eternal life.



Luciana was preceded in her passing by her parents, Juan Vicente and Lola Romero; her husband, Gaspar Garcia Jr.; her brother, Clemente Romero; her sister in-law, Dolores; her brother in-law, Larry; her son Gaspar Garcia III; her daughters, Angelita and Felissa.



She is survived by her sisters, Margarita and Marta; her brothers, Jacobo Romero (Betty), Domingo Irenio Romero and Eduardo Romero (Tina); daughters, Sadie, Lucia, Martina, Crista, Israela and Joanetta, and by her sons, Vincent, Rosario and Joshua; 29 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granchild.



Public viewing from 6:00-7:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited by family and friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm, at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church, Old Town, Albuquerque. A Final Viewing will be at 9:00 am, Mass of Christian burial shall be celebrated at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in Old Town, Albuquerque on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am.



Luciana requested that any donations be made to Secular Franciscan Order.



www.garciamortuary.com



