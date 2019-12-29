Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucile H. Bell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucile H. Bell, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 10, 2019. Lucile was born June 27, 1920 in Mt Gay, WV to Silvia and Alfred Baldwin. Lucile served our country during WWII in the WAC'S. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and friend. She was the kind of person we should all aspire to be. Lucile is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Harold F Bell, seven sisters and two brothers. She is survived by son Stephen and wife Shannon, their sons Ashton and wife Melissa and Sean, daughter, Debra Groves and husband Thomas, their children, son Adam Rowley, daughter Kaitlyn Wood and husband Jeremy and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank all her loving caregivers from the Veterans Medical Center Home Health Care, Good Life Senior Living and Ambercare Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date at Los Altos Christian Church in Albuquerque.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019

