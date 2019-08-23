|
|
Lucille and Philip Sterling
After 45 years of marriage, Philip J. Sterling Sr., 86, and Lucille O. Sterling, 85, passed away peacefully with their loved ones at their side, within a week of each other. The Rosary will be recited Monday, August 26, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105, followed by Mass at 9:00 a.m. There will be a motor procession from the church to Santa Fe National Cemetery for interment at 1:30 p.m. Flowers may be sent to FRENCH â€" Lomas. In memory of Lucille, the family asks that leopard print or bling be worn for services. Please visit our online guestbook for Lucille and Philip at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2019