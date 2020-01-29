Lucille Carmelita Garcia
Lucille Carmelita Garcia, 81, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born in Cuba, NM on Thursday, August 18, 1938 to, Samuel (Pampo) Trujillo and Josie (Fefa) Trujillo. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Trujillo.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard R. Garcia; daughter, Debbie Mathews and husband, Mike; daughter, Sandra Jiron and husband, Harry; son, Rick Garcia and wife, Lynelle; grandkids, Caitlin Mathews, Kyle Mathews, Hunter Jiron, Kaitlyn Sturgeon and Landon Sturgeon.
Lucy, as many people knew her was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.
Up until recently she enjoyed pilates and yoga. She loved to cook and bake, and still made her own tortillas, and was often referred to as the World's Greatest Tortilla Maker!
A Rosary will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 2532 Vermont St NE. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made in her name to the National Jewish Health at 1400 Jackson Street, Denver CO 80206 or online at donate.nationaljewish.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Lucille at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 29, 2020