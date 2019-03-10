Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Long. View Sign

Lucille Margaret Long, 93, left this earth, Saturday, March 2, 2019, but her spirit will forever be with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Lucille was born on August 28, 1925 in Manning Iowa. She was the only child of Pete and Nola Kuhl. As a young girl she accompanied her dad's band, and performed on stage at local dance halls, singing and tap dancing. Lucille ventured out in her early teens and worked during WWII for the railroad. She married Cyril Long (deceased) in 1946 and they were married 65 years. They had 10 children, 19 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Their first son Geogory (deceased) was born in 1947, followed by Gail, Cheryl, Gary (deceased), Jeffery, Daniel, Beth, Chris,



Teresa, and David (deceased). They made their home in Albuquerque, and Lucille dedicated her life to her children and their education. She volunteered in church activities, P.T.A., and remained well involved at St. Therese parish and school.



Lucille also enjoyed working in Old Town and created many paintings she shared with friends and family. She was a loving and caring mother who maintained a wonderful sense of humor throughout her life. She will be dearly missed.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, a funeral service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to St. Therese School.



