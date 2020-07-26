1/1
Lucille R. Gonzales
Lucille R. Gonzales





Lucille R. Gonzales, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Lucille's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Reflections Chapel (2400 Washington St NE) followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church. A Committal Service will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robbie Maldonado, Julian Cordova, Kristyn Cordova, Mykelah Perez, and Miguel Cordova. Please visit Lucille's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
