Lucille R. Gonzales
Lucille R. Gonzales, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Lucille's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Reflections Chapel (2400 Washington St NE) followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church. A Committal Service will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robbie Maldonado, Julian Cordova, Kristyn Cordova, Mykelah Perez, and Miguel Cordova. Please visit Lucille's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com
