Lucille Wolfe, age 94, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She entered this world on Tuesday, June 16, 1925 in Artesia, NM, born an only child to John and Marjorie Rowland. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hulbert; sons, John Wolfe and William Wolfe; six grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.



She was married to Col. Donald Jack Wolfe. Being an Air Force wife, she was able to travel to all 50 states, and live in or visit 28 countries. She won the Worldwide Air Weather Service Photo Beauty Contest and was a model for the Alexander Film Company, and a movie extra in Spain. She obtained her teaching credentials and spent many years as a teacher until her retirement. While retired, she has been part of the Albuquerque Council of International Visitors and Friendship Force, a non-profit organization that promotes friendship worldwide. Lucy has received the Chamber of Commerce Award as an Outstanding Volunteer, been active with the Republican Party at the local, state and national level, was past president of the Officer's Wives Club, the VFW Auxiliary, Albuquerque Mental Health Assoc., Clark AFB Welfare Assoc., and Treasurer of the Pine Valley Museum. She was a lifetime member of numerous societies, museums, club and associations. She also taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.



In her spare time, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, going to museums, genealogy, snowmobiling, whitewater rafting, traveling, skiing, being a Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader, and last, but not least, a Master BRIDGE PLAYER!!! Funeral Services are tentatively planned for Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Announcements will follow once confirmed. Please visit our online guestbook for Lucille at



