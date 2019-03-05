Lucy Cardenas

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Cardenas.

Lucy Cardenas



Mrs. Lucy Cardenas, age 95, passed away on February 25, 2019. She is Survived by Albert, Destiny and Marissa Cardenas. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Direct Funeral

Services, 2919 4Th. St. NW. 505-343-8008

www.directfuneralservcicesqbq.com
Funeral Home
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.