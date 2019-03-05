Lucy Cardenas
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Cardenas.
Mrs. Lucy Cardenas, age 95, passed away on February 25, 2019. She is Survived by Albert, Destiny and Marissa Cardenas. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Direct Funeral
Services, 2919 4Th. St. NW. 505-343-8008
www.directfuneralservcicesqbq.com
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019