Lucy Casaus

Service Information
Obituary
Lucy Casaus



Lucy (Jacquez) Casaus, age 100, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 20, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Gallina, NM and was a resident of Cuba, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Francisquita Jacquez; her husband, Jose R. Casaus.

Lucy is survived by her loving children, Theresa Salazar and husband Rudy, Rita Cavalier, Frances Branch and husband Albert, William Jacquez and wife Esther, George Casaus and wife Doris, Manuel Casaus, and Robert Casaus; 23 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Lucy will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family - Alameda Mortuary, 9420 Fourth Street NW, in Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Final Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cuba, NM, where another Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the Cuba Catholic Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Lawrence Cavalier, Danny Jacquez, Juan Casaus, Matthew Branch, Jose Casaus, and Tara Martinez.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
