Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Daniels Family - Alameda Mortuary

Lucy Cervantes, age 91, beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt, was embraced by the Lord Jesus, Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM; where she was a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Lucy retired from American Furniture after 44 years of service. Some of Lucy's hobbies and interests included, going to the casino, horse races, and especially spending time with her family. Lucy will be fondly remembered as always being there to brighten the lives of others and who inspired others with her loving and caring way.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Adela Cervantes; brothers, Ignacio, Frank, Agustin, and Phil Cervantes.



Lucy is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Monica; and several nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Lucy will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.



Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Daniels Family - Alameda Mortuary. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Richard Cervantes, Ruben Cervantes, William Cervantes, David Cervantes, Gerald Cervantes, Christopher Cuellar, and Bret Cervantes Madrid. Honorary Bearers will be Igancio Jude Cervantes, Cameron Cervantes, Michael Cervantes, Mark Ruben Cervantes, and Carlos Conroy.



A public Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.



