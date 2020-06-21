Lucy Kreuger Woods
Lucy Kreuger Woods entered this world on February 4th, 1935, in El Paso, TX, and set out on her journey into the afterlife on June 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed a very full life and was known for her grateful heart and joyful, optimistic perspective.
Lucy grew up in Albuquerque, NM, and matriculated through the Albuquerque public school system. She was a cheerleader at Jefferson Jr. High and served in the Homecoming Court at Highland High School. Lucy continued her education at The University of New Mexico (UNM) where she graduated cum laude, majoring in History and English.
A blind date in 1953 with local legend Walter Warren "Woody" Woods evolved into a whirlwind courtship, then marriage. Lucy and Warren wasted little time in starting their family, raising their children with a rich exposure to the culture and traditions of New Mexico. Vacations and weekends involved road trips to Elephant Butte, Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon and Taos Ski Valley, where they were long-time property owners and developers. On the business side, Lucy served as Vice President of the El Fiero Periff, LLC.
After a successful release of their offspring to the wild, Lucy and Warren expanded their activities on a global scale, with multiple biking trips to Europe and many self-crewed sailing adventures throughout the Caribbean. The couple also owned sailboats in Dana Point, CA, where Lucy honed her skills as a very competent first-mate. A seasoned athlete and keen competitor, Lucy was a black-diamond skier and well-known nuisance at the net on the tennis courts at the Albuquerque Tennis Club. She was a master gardener and served locally in the Junior League, Garden Club and Friends of the Library at UNM. In her later years, Lucy enjoyed spoiling her grand- and great-grandchildren, needlepoint, gardening, reading and playing mahjong with a treasured circle of friends.
In addition to a wealth of extended family members and close friends, Lucy is survived by her husband and BFF of 67 years, Warren Woods, and children: Dr. Mike Woods (Melissa), Janice Woods, Rusty Woods (Marceen), and Cindy Lewis (Mitch); grandchildren Eric Woods (Courtney), Adam Woods (Hilary), Sara Puharich (Michael), Natalie Frank (Marcus), Ryan Woods (Hayley), Morgan Woods (Artie), Madi Woods, Dr. Taylor Lewis (Erin) and Riley Hill (Austin): and great-grandchildren Mason, Colin, Kate, Zoey, Sierra, Braylena, Bodhi and Lucy.
Lucy Woods was so loved and respected by her family and friends. We will forever miss her kind heart, beautiful smile, good humor and genuine interest in others. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society: cancer.org For more information or to leave a message for the family please visit: teddickeyfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.