Lucy Kreuger Woods
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Kreuger Woods



Lucy Kreuger Woods entered this world on February 4th, 1935, in El Paso, TX, and set out on her journey into the afterlife on June 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed a very full life and was known for her grateful heart and joyful, optimistic perspective.

Lucy grew up in Albuquerque, NM, and matriculated through the Albuquerque public school system. She was a cheerleader at Jefferson Jr. High and served in the Homecoming Court at Highland High School. Lucy continued her education at The University of New Mexico (UNM) where she graduated cum laude, majoring in History and English.

A blind date in 1953 with local legend Walter Warren "Woody" Woods evolved into a whirlwind courtship, then marriage. Lucy and Warren wasted little time in starting their family, raising their children with a rich exposure to the culture and traditions of New Mexico. Vacations and weekends involved road trips to Elephant Butte, Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon and Taos Ski Valley, where they were long-time property owners and developers. On the business side, Lucy served as Vice President of the El Fiero Periff, LLC.

After a successful release of their offspring to the wild, Lucy and Warren expanded their activities on a global scale, with multiple biking trips to Europe and many self-crewed sailing adventures throughout the Caribbean. The couple also owned sailboats in Dana Point, CA, where Lucy honed her skills as a very competent first-mate. A seasoned athlete and keen competitor, Lucy was a black-diamond skier and well-known nuisance at the net on the tennis courts at the Albuquerque Tennis Club. She was a master gardener and served locally in the Junior League, Garden Club and Friends of the Library at UNM. In her later years, Lucy enjoyed spoiling her grand- and great-grandchildren, needlepoint, gardening, reading and playing mahjong with a treasured circle of friends.

In addition to a wealth of extended family members and close friends, Lucy is survived by her husband and BFF of 67 years, Warren Woods, and children: Dr. Mike Woods (Melissa), Janice Woods, Rusty Woods (Marceen), and Cindy Lewis (Mitch); grandchildren Eric Woods (Courtney), Adam Woods (Hilary), Sara Puharich (Michael), Natalie Frank (Marcus), Ryan Woods (Hayley), Morgan Woods (Artie), Madi Woods, Dr. Taylor Lewis (Erin) and Riley Hill (Austin): and great-grandchildren Mason, Colin, Kate, Zoey, Sierra, Braylena, Bodhi and Lucy.

Lucy Woods was so loved and respected by her family and friends. We will forever miss her kind heart, beautiful smile, good humor and genuine interest in others. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society: cancer.org For more information or to leave a message for the family please visit: teddickeyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ted Dickey Funeral Home
2128 18th Street
Plano, TX 75074
9724244511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved