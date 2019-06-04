Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Sargent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy SargentOn Thursday,May 30, 2019,Maria LucindaMaestas Sargent,Lucy, moved toHeaven at the age of 85. Lucyendured a 30-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension.She passed peacefully and was surrounded by her family including husband, Charles "Chuck" Sargent, daughters Terry Horger, JeanSargent, Carla Branda, and son-in-law, John Horger.Lucy was born in Dixon NM, on May 13th, 1934,to Juan Maestas andMerenciana Diaz Maestas. Her mother told the story of walking to the doctor while she was in labor with Lucy, and it was Mother's Day. Lucy's birthday often fell on Mother's Day, a fitting tribute to such a wonderful woman and mother. Lucy moved to Albuquerque after graduating from Espanola HS. Married in 1955, Lucy and Chuck celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary on February 21, 2019. She and Chuck also lived in Las Vegas, NV, for a short time, this is where Terry was born, but they spent the rest of their life in Albuquerque. Lucy's career spanned over 30 years with the State of NM Employment Security Department in the Unemployment Insurance Bureau. Intelligent and a hard worker, she did well in her career with the State. She was able to retire at the ripe young age of 50, and her title at the time was Assistant UI Bureau Chief.Lucy is loved by many for her love of God, kind spirit, generous nature, and warm smile. She was always ready for a long visit with family and friends. She was a true matriarch, doting on all her extended family, butespecially onher daughtersand their families and friends.Lucy is preceded in death byher parents, Juan and Merenciana Maestas, hersiblings, Jimmy,Joe, Lorraine,Connie, Rudyand Raymond,and her granddaughter Lauren Horger (2008). She issurvived by her husband,Chuck, and, daughters with their families: Terry and John Horger, son Taylor, Jean and Rick Potter, daughters Nicole Eldridge and Tasha Miller, and Carla and Rick Branda, daughters Luciana (named for Lucy and Merenciana) and Sofia. The rest of her immediate family includes Taylor's wife, Jordan, Tasha's husband, Brandon, andstep-grandkids and great grandkids: Amy and Chris Harmon, daughters Ashley and Caitlin, Heidi and Greg Thiele, daughters Kathleen and Karissa, DavidHinkebein and his wife Roxanne.Services are Thursday, June 6 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, in NW Albuquerque, with a reception immediately following at the Horger home in Corrales, NM. All food and beverage will be provided, no need to bring anything. If you need the address for the Horger's, please text Carla at 719.850.1092 and be sure to include your name in your text so she knows who is asking.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The , https://www.lung.org/ or to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://ipffoundation.org/donate/ Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019

