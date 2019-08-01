Lugie Martinez
Lugie Martinez, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Mrs. Martinez is survived by her children, LeRoy Martinez Jr. and wife, Carmela, Theresa Cordova and husband, Bear, Rebecca Tafoya and husband, Louie; grandchildren, Yza, Roberto,
Vicente, Elena, Allie and
Oliva; siblings, Clarita
Leija, Mary Sanchez, Leo Candelaria and partner, Simonita Lucero, Leandro Candelaria and wife,
Sandra, Marylou Madrid
, Marypearl Hughes, Robert Candelaria and wife, Julie, Minnie Aragon; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Martinez was preceded in death by her beloved husband, LeRoy Martinez Sr.; parents, Leopoldo and Elena Candelaria; brothers,
Arthur and Raul
Candelaria.
A visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.; A final visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at San Ignacio Catholic Church, 1300 Walter NE, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Martinez Cemetery in Martinez, New Mexico.
Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to
sign the guest book.
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019