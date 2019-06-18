|
|
Luis A. Segarra (Fofo)
Luis A. Segarra (Fofo), born in PeÃ±uelas, Puerto Rico, died at the age of 86. He had retired with 20
years from the Air Force and later worked at Carlson Heating/Air
Conditioning and GEW Heating/
Cooling. He
enjoyed working with this hands-on remodeling projects, in his garden, and with his flowers. He
also enjoyed going to
airshows and classic car
shows.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents, Angelina and Estaban; four
sisters, Evangelina, Anabi,
Alba Clara, and Josefina. He is survived by sons, Luis R. Segarra, Rodolfo E. Segarra (Tina); daughter, Angelina C. Segarra
(Hugh); grandchildren,
Serena, Tabitha, and
Curtis; great-grandson,
Thomas; sisters,
Maxia, Dixa, and
Socorro; and
dear, dear friend, Irene Alderette. Luis was a good man who lived his life to the
fullest.
Friends may
visit Tuesday,
June 18, 2019,
4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00
p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A
Funeral Service
will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Luis will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary. Please visit our online guestbook for Luis at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019