Luis A. Segarra (Fofo)







Luis A. Segarra (Fofo), born in PeÃ±uelas, Puerto Rico, died at the age of 86. He had retired with 20



years from the Air Force and later worked at Carlson Heating/Air



Conditioning and GEW Heating/



Cooling. He



enjoyed working with this hands-on remodeling projects, in his garden, and with his flowers. He



also enjoyed going to



airshows and classic car



shows.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents, Angelina and Estaban; four



sisters, Evangelina, Anabi,



Alba Clara, and Josefina. He is survived by sons, Luis R. Segarra, Rodolfo E. Segarra (Tina); daughter, Angelina C. Segarra



(Hugh); grandchildren,



Serena, Tabitha, and



Curtis; great-grandson,



Thomas; sisters,



Maxia, Dixa, and



Socorro; and



dear, dear friend, Irene Alderette. Luis was a good man who lived his life to the



fullest.



Friends may



visit Tuesday,



June 18, 2019,



4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00



p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A



Funeral Service



will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Luis will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary. Please visit our online guestbook for Luis at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary