Luis A. Segarra

Luis A. Segarra Obituary
Luis A. Segarra (Fofo)



Luis A. Segarra (Fofo), born in PeÃ±uelas, Puerto Rico, died at the age of 86. He had retired with 20

years from the Air Force and later worked at Carlson Heating/Air

Conditioning and GEW Heating/

Cooling. He

enjoyed working with this hands-on remodeling projects, in his garden, and with his flowers. He

also enjoyed going to

airshows and classic car

shows.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents, Angelina and Estaban; four

sisters, Evangelina, Anabi,

Alba Clara, and Josefina. He is survived by sons, Luis R. Segarra, Rodolfo E. Segarra (Tina); daughter, Angelina C. Segarra

(Hugh); grandchildren,

Serena, Tabitha, and

Curtis; great-grandson,

Thomas; sisters,

Maxia, Dixa, and

Socorro; and

dear, dear friend, Irene Alderette. Luis was a good man who lived his life to the

fullest.

Friends may

visit Tuesday,

June 18, 2019,

4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00

p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A

Funeral Service

will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Luis will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary. Please visit our online guestbook for Luis at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019
