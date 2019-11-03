Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luis Daniel Delgado. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church 811 Guaymas Pl NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Luis Daniel DelgadoLuis was born August 18, 1978 to Felix and MarÃ­a Delgado in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Jose Louis Delgado, Daniel Dion Sheldon, and Marguerite Lucille Garcia Sheldon. Luis is survived by his grandmother Mary Torrez Delgado, Mary Louise (Roy) Martinez, Gloria Delgado, Peggy (Rodger) Scurlock, Cathy (Doug) Wambaugh, Tom Sheldon, Brenda Hart, Leticia Aldaco and MANY cousins. Luis loved New Mexico, his heritage, and the many cultures who call this land home. He loved skiing, blowing glass and pursuing his art. He always had a faithful dog by his side until the end. A Rosary will be recited Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE, Albuquerque followed by Mass officiared by Msgr. Richard Olona. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to any No Kill Animal Shelter. A celebration will take place at a later time near Taos. We will always find comfort in his nurturing sweet spirit and creative nature and find solace in knowing he us in the arms of Our Lord. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019

